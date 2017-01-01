Football match to strengthen communal harmony held

Ukhrul, Dec 31 : To strenghthen communal harmony in Manipur, in the face of the ongoing the economic blockade and counter economic blockade, a friendly football match between Metei XI and Tangkhul XI was held at Ukhrul’s Tangkhul Naga Long Ground today.

The Meitei XI was represented by Meitei Baptist Church, Ukhrul while the Tangkhul XI team was represented by Viewland Tang, Ukhrul.

According to convener of the organising committee, PK Rating, the friendly football match was organised as part of Christmas celebration to strenghthen peace and harmony between the two communities.

Pastor of Meitei Baptist Church Ukhrul Ramba Yambem said Meiteis and Tangkhuls have been living together peacefully.

“I appeal to all communities to shun violence and work for peace and harmony. We are looking forward to enter the new year with peace and harmony of all the commu- nities,” Ramba Yambem who is also the Captain of Meitei XI added. Normal time play ended in a 5-5 draw. In the penalty shoot out Tangkhul XI won 4-3.