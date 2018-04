By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : The matches of the 2nd RKFD Sangai Trophy Veterans’ Football Championship, 2018 scheduled today (April 17) have been postponed indefinitely due to bad weather condition rendering the playground unfit for the match. The team affected by this unavoidable circumstances will be intimated of their rescheduled date in due course. The remaining matches will be played as per the existing scheduled, said a statement released by the organiser.