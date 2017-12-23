Football players, FIFA referee Ranjita feted

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : District Football Association Thoubal (DFA Thoubal ) today felicitated DFA Thoubal team which won the recently held 29th Junior Boys’ Inter-District Football Tournament 2017 and FIFA referee T Ranjita Devi at Wangjing High School.

DFA Thoubal defeated DSA Kakching 5-2 in the final to emerge winners of the said tournament which was organised by All Manipur Football Association at Astro Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

The programme was graced by L Chandrakishwar, president, DFA Thoubal, L Shyamo, vice-president AMFA and M Mani, vice-president DFA Thoubal as dignitaries. Other members of DFA Thoubal and sports lovers also attended the programme

Simple gifts were presented to the players of the team and T Ranjita of Khongjom Bazar who was awarded the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Referee Badge recently. Ranjita is currently the only active FIFA referee of India. Team coach A Bijoy and team manager Ch Suresh were also honoured with simple presents in the function.