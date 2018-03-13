IMPHAL, Mar 12 : Football Guardian Committee (FGC) in association with South East Development Organization Centre (SEDOC) Club, Kongba Khunou, Imphal East will organise a football training programme from the first week of April at SEDOC Club ground (Dhobi Lampak).

Thockchom Bungo Singh, international player, Thokchom Noaton Singh, Grass Root Leader and Sagolsem Naocha Singh, Grass Root Leader will conduct the Football Training Programme for the players between the age of 6 and 14 years.

The participation form for the training programe will be available from March 14 at the office of Football Guardian Committee (FGC), Wangkhei Lourembam Leirak Machin or from the office of SEDOC Club. Last date of form submission is 22 March.

The counselling for the training programme will be held on March 25 from 2 to 5 pm. The training programme is scheduled to be conducted twice a week on Saturday and Sunday in the evening. Further details can be had from the office of Football Guardian Committee.