Football trial for Minerva Punjab FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9 : In continuation of its resolve to lead youth of the society into sporting arena from the menace of drugs abuse and to promote youth to a better platform, the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Churachandpur District will be assisting Minerva Football Club Punjab to organise Football Trial for the age-group (U-13, U-15 & U-18) on June 12 (from 5.30 am to 7 am) at Peace Ground, Tuibong, Churachandpur.

Registration form for the trial can be had free of cost from KSO Office, KIC Complex, Tuibong, Churachandpur from June 7 to 11 during 11.30 am to 3 pm, said a press release issued by the organisation.

Aadhar Card (both original and photocopy), Birth Certificate (both original and photocopy) and two recent passport size photographs will be required at the time of obtaining the form.