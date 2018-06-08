Football trial selection

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, June 7: Th Birachandra Singh Football Academy (popularly known as TBSFA), one of Manipur’s largest football training Academy will conduct trials to form team for under U-13 & U-15 age group for Birachandra Memorial Sporting Club (BMSC). The trial selection will be held on June 10 at TBSFA Sports Complex, said a press release issued by the Academy.

The purpose of the trials is to scout the best talent who would get a chance to join the academy.

Interested players should bring their kits along with Aadhaar Card and Birth Certificate (Original) while attending the trials, it added.

The Club further informed that those who are born after January 1, 2005 will be eligible for U-13 age group while those born after January 1, 2003 are eligible for U-15 age group.