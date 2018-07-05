Football trial selection for Bishnupur District

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : District Sports Association Bishnupur is organising a trial cum selection of players for participation in the 22nd Sub-Junior Boys Inter District Football Tournament 2018 today (Thursday) at 7.30 am at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur.

DSA, Bishnupur in its press release invited all intending football players born between January 1, 2004 and December 31, 2005 from the district to take part in the trial selection. The statement further informed the participants to come along with 3 photos, Aadhar Card Copy, and DOB certificate at the time of reporting to Ph Surchandra Singh (AFC) coach.