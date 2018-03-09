Football trial selection for SESA Football Academy

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : A football trial selection will be held at Th Birchandra Football Academy, Toubungkhok on March 10 from 7 am onwards for induction of residential players to SESA Football Academy, Goa.

Players born between January 2000 and December 2001 may take part in this trial selection said a press note issued by Th Birchandra Football Academy. Intending candidates must come along with their birth certificate, Aadhaar card, two passport size photograph on the day of trial. Further details can be had from the coach of Th Birchandra Football Academy.