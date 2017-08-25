For all plasti-zens

Dhanarani Rajkumari

We might not celebrate the fact that we are alive until we watch someone nearing the next world, perhaps of manmade illnesses. “Why manmade?” one may ask. There are more than hundred and one reason why illnesses, of which mankind are suffering originates from mankind itself. We fail to appreciate the gift of nature which is poured down to us in bounty. ‘There is nothing paralleled to good health’, will definitely be an answer of a dying man who now have no grasp over his lifeline, if one may ask.

We crib at heavy down pours, flooding the streams, streets and shelters. We don’t wish to bat an eye at patients in the hospitals, suffering from all illnesses that are consequences of man’s self indulgence. We are alarmed by plastic eggs, rice, fish, etc. from across the border but turn a blind eye towards hazards caused by plastic in the air we breathe, for which we have no control over.

How will we regulate it? The answer perhaps lies in the law of nature, ‘what we give, we receive’ or, the law of physics ‘for every action there is equal and opposite reaction’ which like ‘the world is round concept’ is a universal truth.

In spite of many environmental protection awareness campaigns from different quarters, thousands of trees are being wiped out every day. Environmental pollution is on the rise, as we see plastic bags being charred at every nook and corner of the city. The country sings to the tune of ‘Swatchh Bharat’, yet it fails to supplement the plastic bags which are root cause of many unwanted disposals.

The hazards of plastics have been discussed since long. To point out few reasons of why it is a menace to the environment are – first, it is non degradable, which implies that, if left scattered, it can be consumed by animals, which can obstruct their food pipes leading to death of many species. Second, it clogs streams, rivers, drains, etc. which are the reason behind flood calamities. Third, but the most important of all, the easiest disposal method of burning it, comes to mind. Sigh!

The repercussion? Air pollution!

All types of respiratory diseases will develop in the process, and in worst case, a cause for the dreaded illness, Cancer. A heavy price to pay, isn’t it?

So, what can we do about it? Few points that can be highlighted here are, to find alternatives to plastic bags, which is to be promoted and encouraged, to find safe disposal methods and lastly, please, please, please, DO NOT BURN PLASTICS. The air that we breathe will not differentiate between the rich and the poor, caste or class, or who’s who. Deadly illnesses like cancer can strike anyone if we don’t take precautions and prevention measures of our deteriorating environment.

A protest like the ‘Chipko Andolan’ is call for, to save, if not the trees, but ourselves. It is high time, environmental literacy be promoted and imbibed in our education system so that each and every one of the future generation learn to protect the environment that is their birthright, to have a clean and safe world, a gift from an older, responsible generation. Go Green!!!