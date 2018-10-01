For the first time Irabot Day held as State function Chief Minister leads in paying rich tributes to Lamyanba Irabot

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Sep 30: For the first time, Irabot Day (birth anniversary of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot) was observed as a State function today.

As a part of the commemorative function, Chief Minister N Biren laid the foundation stone of a statue of Lamyanba Irabot at Irabot Square, located at Thangmeiband opposite to the Manipur Legislative Assembly complex.

The main function of the Irabot Day was held at BT Park and it was graced by Chief Minister N Biren, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar and Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Offering of floral tributes to Lamyanba Irabot marked the opening of the function where many people spoke on the life and works of the late leader.

Speaking at the gathering, Chief Minister N Biren stated that the State Government recognised Irabot and his works in 1976. Since then, September 30, the birthday of Irabot has been declared a State holiday.

However, no commemorative was ever held in honour of the popular leader at the State level.

This is the first time Irabot Day is being observed as a State function, Biren asserted.

Many Prime Ministers had come and gone in the country but no Prime Minister, except Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had ever recognised the contributions and achievements of Hijam Irabot, the Chief Minister said. He added that during Vajpayee’s tenure as the Prime Minister in 1998, the then NDA Government released a commemorative stamp in Irabot’s name.

Biren said that Irabot stood for unity and love between hill people and valley people.

The Chinga Session of Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha held in 1938 adopted a resolution that Rongmei religious and political leader Rani Gaidinliu should be released immediately and this resolution testifies his understanding on hill-valley relationship. The inseparable hill-valley unity was his vision for a prosperous Manipur, Biren asserted. Maintaining that the current Government has been working in line with this vision from the beginning, the Chief Minister said ‘Go to Hills’ mission is a clear testimony towards this end. Stating that the current Government does not believe in rhetorical speeches but in visible actions, the Chief Minister said that giving thrust to irrigation, agriculture and fishery and initiation of ‘Go to Village’ mission are clear examples of adopting Irabot’s vision of developing rural areas and uplifting farmers and poor people. The Chief Minister said efforts are being put in to explore means to properly utilise the vast tracts of unused marshy lands located near Loktak Lake in useful purposes like agriculture and fishery. He said that paying homage and celebrating Irabot’s birth anniversary would be meaningful only when the current generation follows his ideals and translate his philosophies into action. The Chief Minister also assured that construction of Irabot Square would be completed before next year’s Irabot Day celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh remembered Irabot as a unique leader, who could win the heart of the masses. He said that Irabot was a versatile personality having good organisational skills and a charismatic personality.

Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar Singh said that Irabot was a true leader, who could empathize with the woes of his fellow people. Irabot Square is being developed near the Manipur Legislative Assembly to encourage the elected representatives to be upright and honest like him, he added.

Historian Prof N Joykumar Singh, Kh Nishikanta of Irabot Foundation, Imphal Free Press Editor Pradip Phanjoubam and Prof N Lokendra of Manipur University also spoke on the life and works of Hijam Irabot.

A compensation amount of Rs 16,900 was handed over to Th Rojen Singh of Irengbam Mayai Leikai, whose auto rickshaw was partly burnt by suspected general strike supporters on September 28 at Keishampat Thokchom Leikai, at the function. Ministers, MLAs and high ranking civil and police officers also attended both the function.