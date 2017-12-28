Foreigner or citizen? Assam finds out at stroke of midnight on Dec 31

GUWAHATI, Dec 27:At the stroke of midnight on December 31, when the world embraces a new year, Samsul Haque, a rickshaw puller, and Abul Kalam Azad, a researcher with Tata Institute of Social Studies, as well as lakhs of others who form Assam’s second largest religious group, will have their tryst with destiny.

The moment marks the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the first since 1951, a seven-year-long exercise by the Registrar General of India to compile the names of Indians in the state whose citizenship claims have been established by linkages with their ancestors under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Unlike the rest of the country, the Assam Accord of 1985 provides that anyone who entered the state till the midnight of March 24, 1971, will be treated as an Indian. There are hopes the NRC will help resolve the illegal migration issue troubling Assam for decades.

For Bengali-speaking Muslim migrants, constituting over 90% of the state’s Muslims (one-third of the state’s population), the NRC is a game-changer that would help rid them of the stigma of being labelled Bangladeshis or ‘miyan’.

Azad, working on causes of ethnic conflicts, said, “It is going to change how the rest of Assam looks at us.” The SC’s decision to make panchayat certificates of Muslim women eligible for submission as a legacy linkage document has helped households. “Our girls do not go to schools, aren’t born in hospitals, and are married off early. So they have neither a school nor birth certificate to show their legacy linkage,” he pointed out.

But for Samsul, things are trickier. He is among the 47 lakh whose linkages with their ancestors have not been established because of lack of documents. “NRC officials have been visiting my home for re-verification. I have not been able to provide any document to show my relation ship with my father,” he said.

The authorities want to give everybody a fair chance. “There are cases where persons have not been able to establish their linkages with their parents or ancestors. There are bona fide reasons and we will be hearing each case individually. Mala fide cases won’t get into the list,” NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said.

All Assam Students Union (AASU), which spear- headed the anti-foreigner movement in 1979-85, does not agree the NRC would be a game changer for the pre-’71 illegal migrants from Bangladesh. “Under the Assam Accord, we have accepted them as Indian citizens and so will the NRC but we have a deal with the Centre that in return, there should be a constitutional guarantee of right to rule for the indigenous people of Assam. We want that only those Bangladeshi migrants whose names appear in the 1951 NRC and their descendants be treated as indigenous Assamese,” said AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath. Agencies