Forest Dept on full alert to catch ‘predator’, PFA for restraint

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 28: Following the string of attacks and mauling of livestocks at Churachandpur and parts of the valley after sun down, in which animal carcasses have been discovered with missing abdomens, organs and entrails, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar has assured that the Forest Department is on full alert to catch the yet to be identified predator on the prowl.

Speaking to media persons at his office chamber at New Secretariat today, Shyamkumar said that the Department is extremely concerned with the recent attacks on livestock by an unknown predator and added that Forest Department officials, district forest officials, Veterinary Department Director as well as various experts are closely investigating cases to find out what exactly is the unknown predator.

Shyamkumar continued that the Department is working tirelessly to identify the animal (s) which is responsible for the attack at different parts of the valley as well.

Even if no humans have been attacked till date, reports have been received that the animal’s footprints have some resemblance to that of a canine, Shyamkumar added.

Pointing out that there has not been any incident of this kind in the history of Manipur, the Minister explained that the unknown predator attacks the neck of its prey first before consuming the entrails and wild life experts are trying hard to analyse and identify the mysterious animal.

He informed that in a bid to capture the said predator, experts are on full alert and are laying traps near the hills and the jungles by installing cameras and placing baits like chickens, ducks and other livestocks to lure out the predator.

The Minister appealed to all not to panic.

On the other hand People For Animals (PFA) Manipur has appealed to the people not to resort to reckless cruelty against wild animals and birds before the identity of the unknown predator is properly identified.

A press release issued by the Managing Trustee of PFA Manipur, L Biswajeet Meitei, today mentioned that PFA witnessed some civet cats and leopard cats being killed under claims that is the animal responsible for the recent attacks on livestock, on social media and cautioned that such acts may lead to the individuals concerned being punished under the relevant wildlife Protection Act.

The decision to catch or neutralise any wildlife in case of danger or threat to human beings can only be made by the Chief Wildlife Warden, PFA explained and appealed to the people of the State to exercise restraint and refrain from killing any wildlife. It continued that the Department concerned has started investigating the case of two foal carcasses which were found at Kakching today and informed that Manipur Forensic Department and State Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department officials conducted necessary investigation before the carcasses were taken to State Veterinary Department for conducting necessary postmortem.

Claiming that all the signs till now seem to suggest that the unknown animal is not a predator which will attack humans, PFA appealed to all not to panic as well as to refrain from spreading any false and baseless rumours based on the incidents. It reasoned that the recent incidents may be related to wild animals preying on the livestock due to lack of food in the jungles which are the main results of deforestation and impact on the forest by the developmental projects etc.

It may be mentioned that today, two foals belonging to one Sh Anand s/o Toiba of Kakching Turel Wangma Thonglan, near Nungai, which were kept leashed at his field were found dead with their entrails removed, possibly eaten by the said unknown predator. Some of the locals claimed that yesterday night, they felt that something big, like a bird, was flying over the area but none of them went out to investigate.

Then, in the morning today, the two foals were found (not too far from each other) with all their entrails removed.

In the latest development, Forest Department Wildlife Wing has sent the photos and reports collected from the incident sites all across the State to Wildlife Institute of India.

The identity of the animal responsible is not yet confirmed and it is reported that as such Wild Life Forensic experts will come to the State to investigate the incidents.

On the other hand, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest will organise a meeting of the Department tomorrow to deliberate on the possible steps to be taken up regarding the mystery.