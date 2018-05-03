Forest Dept reach out to villagers

Churachandpur: The State Forest Department has yesterday reached out to villagers of K Patlen and its adjoining areas in Churachandpur district, telling them the ill effects of poppy cultivation in conformity of the State Government’s ‘Go to Village’ mission.

A huge posse of officials from Imphal turned up for the event that was hosted by the Soil and Water Conservation Division II of the department. It was clubbed with a plantation drive as well.

K Angami, PCCF & Head of Forest Force; Anurag Bajpai, CCF (bio-diversity and wild life); N Sonzalian CCF (Dev); TS Haokip, DFO Soil and Conservation division II; officials and personnel from southern forest division graced the event that drew an impressive turnout.