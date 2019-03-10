IMPHAL, Mar 10: A combined team of volunteers of Safe Environment Campaign Committee (SECC), led by its chairman M Inaobi Singh and forest officials led by A Aisho Singh (DRFO), Heingang Beat Office, successfully controlled a forest fire on March 8 at Heingang Reserved Forest near Ibudhou Marjing Khubam.

A press release issued by the Safe Environment Campaign Committee mentioned that some villagers of Heingang reported about the fire to volunteers of SECC on the evening of March 8 at around 7 pm and added that the team took almost an hour to finally control the fire.

Pointing out that the timely intervention saved the forest from sustaining massive damage, it informed that this is the second time a forest fire has occurred in the reserved forest this year. Appealing all the villagers living in and around Heingang Reserved Forest in particular, and the forests of Manipur in general, to refrain from destroying the forests and the ecosystem by setting fire to it during the dry seasons, SECC explained that forest fire is the worst form of deforestation and leads to soil erosion, habitat loss, more CO2 emission, more surface rain water running off, flood and drought, which will ultimately affect the socioeconomic life of all in the State.