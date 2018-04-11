Forged CDA : CPI demands befitting action

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: CPI Manipur State Council has asserted that befitting legal action should be initiated against all the Ministers, engineers and contractors involved in the fraudulent withdrawal of a huge amount of money using forged CDA.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhavan here this afternoon, CPI State secretary L Sotinkumar said that the party strongly condemns the criminal act committed at the fag end of the last financial year which would further debilitate the State’s financial position.

On account of the prolonged marginalisation since its merger with the Indian Union, Manipur is still unable to stand on its own feet.

Its annual revenue yet to reach Rs 1000 crore. All the plan and non-plan amounts are managed out of the assistance given by the Government of India, Sotinkumar said.

Following the abolition of the Planning Commission which has been replaced by Niti Aayog, special category status enjoyed by Manipur has also been removed thereby forfeiting an annual assistance of Rs 2000 crore annually, he said.

It is a matter of great concern that a huge amount has been withdrawn from PWD using forged CDAs at such crunch situation. The Government needs to deal with the matter with due seriousness, he asserted.

The Government made a serious mistake by leaving out two hills colleges and two women’s colleges which have been Grade A and Grade B when it converted six Government aided colleges into full fledged Government colleges recently, he alleged.

Sotinkumar said that South East Manipur College, Komlathabi, SK Women’s College Nambol, Waikhom Mani Girls’ College Thoubal and Moreh College deserve adoption as full fledged Government colleges.

Kumbi College, TS Paul Women College and Pravabati College too should be adopted as full fledged Government colleges.

Relocation of Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang is another misplaced policy of the State Government, he added.

The CPI State secretary further demanded an immediate halt to the Government’s eviction drive in areas where there are many Masjids, Madrassas, Edigahs and Kabarstans (burial grounds).

Such discriminatory policy which reeks of Hindutva politics is unacceptable to the CPI, he asserted.

He demanded that the Ithai Barrage should be decommissioned at the earliest.

Sotinkumar further alleged that distribution of subsidised rice to the masses under NFSA in the State is not systematic enough.