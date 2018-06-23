Forgery detected, one held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 22: An individual involved in making forged certificates was arrested by City police along with a large number of forged Domicile Certificates, Permanent Residential Certificates, SC/ST/OBC certificates, raising suspicion about the existence of a gang involved in making such forged certificates.

According to a reliable source, Imphal East district administration received news about the presence of some documents with questionable signature and seals of the competent authorities, among the documents submitted for biometrics enrolment at GM Hall by some people of Imphal East district.

Domicile Certificate, Permanent Residential Certificate, SC/ST/OBC certificate for Imphal East is usually authorised by the Additional Deputy Commissioner or the Additional District Magistrate.

The source conveyed that some forged documents were found among those submitted by some people for biometrics enrolment at GM Hall today.

The signatures of the ADC/ADM in the said certificates and the seals on the certificates were completely different from the genuine ones.

In an interesting twist, it was also found that the branch officer who had signed on the certificates was an official who had retired on December 31 last year.

The certificates were also hand written as well which is in stark contrast to the genuine ones which are printed, the source added. After Imphal East ADC complained to the police regarding the incident, a team led by City PS OC arrested an individual allegedly involved in making the forged documents from the spot itself. The arrested individual has been identified as Md Riyajuddin (44) s/o Md Samsiruddin of Kyamgei and is working as the chowkidar of GM Hall.

He was later picked up by the police for questioning.

Taking stock of the sensitive nature of the biometrics enrolment currently underway, Imphal East DC Th Chitra has also instructed Imphal East SP to investigate the matter at the earliest, the source added.