Forgotten beauty

Komow Pfokrelo

Northeast India is a land of undulating hills and plains. Rich in flora and fauna, gives surprises to the tourist and travelers. There is an untold mystical folktales about the history of the native people. The richness in culture and traditions and the real beauty are not discovered fully. The “Naga Sacred Wild Pear Tree” standing at Shajouba (Charangho) village in the Mao area of Senapati district (is one among the long list) which the people (Naga) pays due reverence to the tree as it mark a historic oneness of the Naga and the people disperse under this tree. This majestic tree, the tree which unites the people has gone unnoticed and the visitors carry back the message of sadness as being maintained poorly. Seeing the richness and beauty of this precious land, It is optimistically believed that the economy of our state can be boosted dramatically with the development of tourist spots and parks in this beautiful place where there is no park at all. As tourism is one of the world fastest growing economic sector and has its multiplier effect. If we could raise and upgrade this majestic tree and the linked historical monuments into a beautiful park or resort where we can attract so many tourist which ultimately is a state income directly or indirectly which is also a sustainable development. As Tourist attraction benefits not only in economy, socio cultural and environment but also provide job opportunities and self employment to the community where many indigenous people can rely on the income of business and transport which ultimately raise the standard of the people and thus naturally beautify the state and country as a whole. This can lead to the better exploration of charming flowers and fruits which blooms and grows beautifully in the fertile land and it is a way to showcase the rich tradition of the people.

Bulletpoints: Provide job opportunities; Business will grow dramatically; Cultural food delicacies will be explored; Richness in fruits and vegetables will be utilized for greater purpose; Many unutilized human resources will be utilized positively; Dollars will flow in continuously and Promote aesthetic values, etc. It is optimistically believed and hope that this tourist attraction will have a great impact positively and this comes into reality under the abled leadership of our government concern. “A pure drop of money flowing in continuously like spring water will be a living water for many”. (The writer can be contacted at [email protected])