Former CM RK Dorendra no more

IMPHAL, Mar 30: RK Dorendra who served as the Chief Minister of Manipur three times expired today at around 7 pm at JNIMS.

He was undergoing treatment at JNIMS since March 17.

RK Dorendra was 84 and he is survived by two sons, two daughters and wife.

RK Dorendra, elected from Yaiskul AC, served as the Chief Minister from December 6, 1974 to May 16, 1977.

His second term lasted from January 14, 1980 to November 27, 1980 while the third term lasted from April 8, 1992 to April 11, 1993.

He also served as Rajya Sabha MP from 1988 to 1990.

Meanwhile Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand has condoled the demise of RK Dorendra.