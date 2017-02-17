Former MLAs appeal for justice, slam Cong Govt

IMPHAL, Feb 16: Welcoming the CBI’s fresh step of re-investigating the July 23, 2009 BT Road shooting in which Ch Sanjit and Th Rabina were killed, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman N Biren has appealed to all concerned to deliver justice as soon as possible.

Speaking to media persons at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh, Biren said that the case has been re-opened after Ch Sanjit’s mother filed an appeal to this effect.

CBI has already started questioning many people listed in the case including a police officer.

The Supreme Court too has already heard the 1528 cases of alleged fake encounters, said Biren and added that a judgement may be passed on April 18/19 this year. As such, the State Government ought to submit an FIR.

It is BJP’s demand that justice should be delivered to bereaved widows, mothers and orphans.

Biren then questioned about the cases of Sapam Robinhood during ILPS agitation and subsequent killing of nine people at Churachandpur.

People of the State are aware that a big drug cartel has been operating in Manipur and some drug cases are also pending in Court. There should be fair trial and all those involved in the drugs cases should be awarded befitting punishment as per the law of the land, Biren said.

Former Minister Yumkham Erabot recounted that Assembly session was going on when Sanjit and Rabina were killed in broad day light at Khwairamband.

Tabling a report about the incident on the floor of the House, Chief Minister O Ibobi informed that Rabina and Sanjit were hit by bullets and got killed in the course of an encounter between police and militants at Khwairamband.

But later, Tehelka Magazine published a detailed report with photographs showing how Sanjit was first accosted outside a pharmacy by the police, taken into it and his lifeless body was brought out, Erabot said.

Accused number 1 Havildar Herojit confessed before media that he shot dead Sanjit inside Maimu pharmacy at the instruction of his superior officer.

The case took an altogether different turn after Herojit’s confession. Now, CBI has re-opened the case and they talked with Sanjit’s mother yesterday, Erabot said.

He went on to say that the case relating to seizure of a drug consignment from Imphal airport on January 11, 2013 would be further investigated.

There were reports that phone calls were received by SIU Inspector Ranjit from a mobile number 8974059909 and another mobile number 9856089388 on the day the drug consignment was seized.

Noting that the owner of the drug consignment could not be established till date, Erabot said that the drug seizure case should be further investigated in order to identify the owner of the drug consignment.

T Ranjit who led the SIU team in seizing the drug consignment was immediately transferred elsewhere and the SIU was disbanded. Lamenting that Manipur occupies top position in terms of drug abuse and drug smuggling, the former Minister underscored the importance of taking up befitting action against all those involved in drug smuggling cases.