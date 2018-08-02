Former President FA Ahmed’s nephew says his name not on Assam NRC list

NEW DELHI, Aug 1

A nephew of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed said on Tuesday his name and some of his family’s name do not feature in the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens + (NRC) that was released a day earlier, reported news agency ANI.

“Our names are not mentioned in NRC list as my father’s name is not mentioned in the legacy data document, I will get in touch with my uncle’s family members,” said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed, a nephew of the former President.

The final draft of the NRC said 2.89 crore of 3.29 crore who applied are considered citizens of the country. Assam’s NRC State coordinator told the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that of the more than 40 lakh people not in the final draft , as many as 37.59 lakh names have been rejected and 2.48 lakh names have been put on hold.

The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. The top Court told the Union Government on Tuesday to prepare a standard operating procedure to provide a fair mechanism to deal with claims and objections of people who have been excluded.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and RF Nariman asked the Centre to place the standard operating procedure to deal with claims of those excluded from NRC before SC on August 16.

The NRC coordinator, Sailesh, who released the final draft on Monday in Guwahati, emphasised that “this is just a draft, and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections.

“Adequate and ample scope will be given to people for making objections. No genuine Indian citizen should have any fear,” said Sailesh.

The border State of Assam has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh and other parts of the country at various times in the past and ‘illegal immigrants’ have been an emotive and political issue in a State highly divided along religious lines.