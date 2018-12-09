Former RIMS Director bats for deemed varsity status

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Former RIMS Director and former Manipur University Vice Chancellor Dr Ng Bijoy has mooted the idea of upgra-ding RIMS to the status of a deemed university by enact-ing a separate Parliamentary Act.

He also observed that the medical institution/college will scale new heights when it is elevated to the status of a deemed university.

Bijoy was speaking as the chief guest in the All Manipur Medical Conference (AMAMECON) 2018 which was held at Indian Medical Association, Mani-pur State Branch (IMA-MSB) Hall at Lamphelpat today.

He said that RIMS is now deemed fit for upgrading to the status of a deemed university as the number of streams opened at the institute has exceeded three which is the minimum requirement for upgradation to the status of a deemed university.

Lauding RIMS authorities for providing several health schemes at the institute, the former RIMS Director also lamented that there is less or no attention to geriatric health care aspect at the said institute.

Principal Secretary (Health) Vumlunmang who attended the conference as the guest of honour underscored the need for impro- ving the quality of health-care services in both Gov- ernment and private hospitals in the State in tandem with the rising number of healthcare schemes introduced by the Government.

He maintained that the demand for healthcare services will be increased as both the Central and State Governments have started covering health insurance under several healthcare schemes in the State, like CMHT and AYUSHMAN BHARAT.

Asserting that both the Central and State Governments are giving special attention on hypertension, diabetes, oral, cervical and breast cancers, he said that 100 more health and well-ness centres will be opened in the State on top of the existing 26 such centres.

He also claimed that screening and identification of diseases are being done with high technology, such as electronic tablets.

The function was also attended by AMAMECON organizing secretary Dr K Ratan, Manipur Health Ser-vices ex-Joint Director Dr M Kunjabihari, RIMS ex-Professor Dr Ellen Doris and IMA-MSB president Dr Brogen Singh Akoijam as president and guests of honor.