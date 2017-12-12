Former Wushu coach complains

IMPHAL, Dec 11: Dr Oinam Shamjai, who quit his job as a Wushu chief coach under the Sikkim Government after he was assured the post of a Wushu coach in Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports during the time of the previous State Government, is yet to get any job till date. Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Dr Oinam Shamjai said that he became a Wushu Coach under the Sikkim Government from 2003.

He claimed that in 2015, he decided to take part in the DPC for the appointment of Wushu coaches by Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports. After he was assured of the post based on his documents as well as performance, he resigned from his earlier post at Sikkim, he added.

However, the DPC’s schedule was constantly pushed back and after the new Government came to power, the DPC was completely dropped. He claimed that he has appealed repeatedly to authority concerned but to no avail and once again appealed to the State Government to take up necessary steps to ensure his appointment.