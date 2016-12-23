Forum floated to work for peace

IMPHAL, Dec 22: Taking serious note of the restive situation unfolding in the State due to the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade, a joint meeting of several civil society organisations based in the hill districts and valley districts of Manipur was held today.

The joint meeting held at the Lamphelpat office of UCM was attended by representatives of 26 different CSOs and the meeting agreed to set up a forum which has been christened Joint Forum for Peace (JFP).

The CSOs which attended the meeting included Vaiphei People’s Council, All Manipur Christian Organisation, All Zeliangrong Art and Culture Organisation, Rongmei Lu Phuam, Chiru Tribe Union, Zeliangrong Baudi, Indigenous Minority Organisation Manipur, Haomei Research Guild, Aimol Tribe Union Manipur, Kuki Inpi Manipur, All Tribal Students Union Manipur, Kabui Mothers Association, Kuki Women Union Manipur, Mao Union Manipur, Komrem Union Manipur, Koireng Youth Organisation, All Manipur Muslim Coordinating Committee, All Manipur Muslim Development Organisation, Senior Citizens for Society, Film Forum Manipur, Shumang Leela Council, All Manipur Matam Eshei Kanglup, Committee of Civil Society Kangleipak, United Committee Manipur and All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation.

The meeting deliberated at length on the untold suffering being endured by the people of Manipur on account of the indefinite economic blockade.

The meeting also adopted a number of resolutions unanimously.

The first resolution says that the forum would appeal to all concerned to lift the economic blockade and the counter economic blockade in view of the extreme misery endured by all sections of people and the volatile situation unfolding in the State on account of the economic blockade.

The Government of India and the State Government must put in all efforts to resolve the issue of economic blockade at the earliest, reads the second resolution.

The meeting also agreed that all CSOs of both the hills and valley should work together to resolve the existing issues and restore normalcy in the State.

It further agreed to set up a Joint Forum for Peace (JFP) to translate the resolutions adopted today into action.

As agreed at the meeting, a public meeting has been convened at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall at 10.30 am of December 23.

The meeting further decided to submit a memorandum to the Government of India as well as the State Government seeking an immediate resolution to the issue of economic blockade.

Later UCM president Elangbam Johnson appealed to all CSOs and different communities to attend the public meeting scheduled tomorrow.