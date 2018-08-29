IMPHAL, Aug 28: A 40 year old man was found dead this afternoon under suspicious circumstances at Hiyangthang Kaboklou, Imphal West district under Wangoi police station.

According to information culled from the spot, the deceased has been identified as one Keisham Rojit (40) s/o Loken of Utlou Mayai Leikai.

Even though the exact circumstances under which Rojit died could not be established yet, two cousins aged about 32 have been pulled up by police.

They have been identified as Thounaojam Premchand s/o Ibomcha of Utlou Mayai Leikai and his cousin Thounaojam Sandip s/o Shantikumar.

According to Rojit’s elder brother Surjit, Premchand came to their home and informed that Rojit was lying wounded.

“I did not meet Premchand but who saw him said that he was quite muddied and bore injury marks on his body”, Surjit said.

“But when he reached Kaboklou, Rojit was found dead”, he said.

Police recovered a Honda Activa scooter belonging to Rojit from the spot.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory and Wangoi police were making an inquest at the spot at the time of filing this report.