Found dead

IMPHAL, Jan 2: A youth was found hung to death yesterday inside Indian War Cemetery complex, Haffiz Hatta, under Porompat PS.

The deceased has been identified as Mongjam Rahul (20) s/o Deban of Khurai Ahongei Leikai and as per reports, he had went out from home in the evening of December 31.

On the other hand, another youth lost his life after he drowned at Maphou Dam at around 1 pm yesterday.

According to a reliable source, the deceased, identified as Thiyam Yaima (25) s/o Bhogen of Lamlai Makha Leikai drowned after a boat he was riding along with some of his friends, capsized.

All his friends escaped the accident unharmed, the source added.

Yaima’s body was found later, at around 6.40 pm, inside the water reservoir of the dam.

In yet another incident, another youth, Thounaojam Bidyasagar (25) s/o Achoubi of Moidongpok Mamang Leikai, also lost his life after he drowned while swimming at Singda Dam yesterday.