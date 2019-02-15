Found dead with slit throat

CCpur, Feb 14 : The lifeless body of 55-year-old man with his throat slit and his private part severed was found early today at Mata village in Churachandpur district, reports our correspondent.

The body of K Tualkhanlian was found on the road-side at about 6 am by villagers with his clothes located not far from where his body was recovered, sources said.

A team of Churachandpur police visited the spot and recovered the body at about 11 am for post mortem. Another team of mobile forensic personnel have also arrived from Imphal to study the case.

Sources at the spot said though the victim’s body bore such an extreme degree of brutality his body was rather clean with no visible blood stains visible on his body as well in the area where the body was recovered. The clothing items recovered too didn’t have blood stains.

The severed piece of his private part was also recovered by the police who visited the spot. With the gruesome crime agonizing the villagers beyond doubt, they have decided not to claim the body until the law enforcing agencies get to the bottom of the case and arrest the culprit. The Village Authority of Mata, the Village Co-ordinating Committee, the Zomi Students’ Federation and Young Paite Association have immediately condemned the murder and called on the authority to arrest the culprit responsible for the gruesome crime. Sources in the family said the victim was last seen around 5 last evening. As he often skipped meals they were not apprehensive even when he failed to turn-up for dinner last night and tlearn about his fate only after they were informed by the villagers this morning.

As he was single, he lived with the family of his elder brother who expired some years back.