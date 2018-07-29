Correspondent

KAKCHING, Jul 28 : A woman was found hung to death in a suspicious manner at Kakching Nongjubi Chingol near Kakching garden today morning.

The deceased, identified as Yengkhom ongbi Sagolsem Ningol Sonia of Kakching Khullen Laithagol Leikai was found hanging from the branch of a jackfruit tree but in a suspicious manner as her knees were touching the ground and her fists were clenched.

Sonia is survived by her husband and her 8 yr old son and she was reportedly working as a helper at a hotel in Kakching Keithel.

According to a source, Sonia went to visit her parents who are staying on rent at Kakching Makha and she reportedly gave her mobile phone, jewellery and Rs 100 in cash to her mother, Moirangthem Sakhi before she left.

Later, when she did not return home, her husband along with her in-laws began searching for her, the source added.

After searching for quite a long time, her husband finally filed a report at Kakching Police Station.

Her body was found by some people who went to cut trees at Nongju Chingol at around 8 am today and the police were informed.

Immediately Kakching police along with a team of experts from Forensic Science Laboratory, Manipur came and examined the area before picking up the body and depositing the same at RIMS morgue for post mortem.

A case has been registered by Kakching PS and investigation has also started, the source added.