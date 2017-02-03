Found unconscious

Porompat police have picked up an unidentified individual who had sustained serious injuries after he was beaten up by the locals of Khurai Thoudam Leikai for allegedly stealing some goods from the house of Khuraijam Ibohanbi Singh, a resident of the area on January 31 at around 4.30 am.

In a statement, OC of Porompat police station stated that the individual was rushed to JNIMS and later referred to RIMS for further treatment. The unidentified individual is under going treatment at RIMS and is yet to regain consciousness, it added. A case has been registered at Porompat police station.