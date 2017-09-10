IMPHAL, Sep 9: Apokpa Lainingthou Sports Association (ALSA) celebrated its 16th foundation day today at Top Siphai Thoudam ground under Wangoi AC.

Many distinguished players in different disciplines including W Henary, who represented the country in the Internationale De France Cup Sepak Takraw championship at Strasbourg, France in July this year was felicitated during the programme. A Sepak Takraw exhibition match also marked the programme.