Chandel: Royal Riders, Chandel organised it first foundation day at Modi village, Chandel on December 1. Romanus Angam Kamei, SP Chandel and HL Lovingson attended the event as dignitaries. Earlier the riders organised a rally from district HQ to Modi village.
