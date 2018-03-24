IMPHAL, Mar 23: The 16th foundation day of Iramdam Meeyamgi Apunba Khorjei Lup (IMAKHOL) was celebrated today at Manipur Press Club during which “Iraokhol”, a journal of the organisation was released. The function was attended by P Bimola Devi, Adhakshya, Imphal East as chief guest; Kesho Singh Irengba, president of IMAKHOL as president and Sahitya Akademi awardee Raghu Leishangthem as guest of honour. A book titled “Nongju Nangna” written by Chingangbam Sangaijaobi was released during the programme. The book was introduced by Koijam Santibala Devi, Assistant Professor, Manipuri Department, MU.
