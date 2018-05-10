IMPHAL, May 9: The 6th foundation day of Nachom Arts Foundation (NAF) was celebrated today at Maharaja Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound with Director (Art & Culture) Ngangom Uttam; NAF chairman Professor Mayengbam Akshaykumar and Director, Manipur State Film & Television Institute, Nilotpal Majumdar gracing the occasion as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.