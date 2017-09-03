Foundation day celebrated

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Thang-Ta Loishang Sana Konung celebrated its first foundation day today at Uttra Shanglen, Palace Compound with titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba gracing as chief guest.

Director of Art and Culture, Dr K Shushila and president of Thang-Ta Loishang Sana Konung, Th Ibohanbi were also present at the celebration function.

Leishemba Sanajaoba led in offering floral tributes to the photographs of late Thang-Ta teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, the titular king recalled that in older times Thang-Ta was used as a weapon and also as a form of exercise.

He said that Thang-Ta was the main weapon in the battles fought for protecting sovereignty and integrity of the State. Asserting that the present and future generation should try to know the origin of Thang-Ta, he observed that it is high time to include the subject of Thang-Ta in the school syllabus.