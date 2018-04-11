Foundation day celebrated

IMPHAL, Apr 10: The 47th foundation day of Arts Society Manipur, Nongmeibung Nambam Chuthek was celebrated today at State Art Gallery, Palace Compound. On the occasion of the foundation day celebration, a three-day long drawing competition was inaugurated. The drawing competition is being conducted to showcase the selected drawing from the members of the society, who are active practitioners and reputed in their own right. The function was attended by Secretary (Adult Education) M Joy as chief guest; president, Arts Society Manipur Aribam Joychandra Sharma as president and Joint Director, Department of Art & Culture L Kishworjit Singh as guest of honour. Floral tributes were offered at the portraits of those deceased members of the society as mark of respect to the departed souls.