Foundation day celebrated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 11: Ima Panthoibi Sana Keithel Lup (Temporary Market), 4th Ima Keithel Khwairamband celebrated its 7th foundation day today at Manipur Press Club.

Speaking at the function as the chief guest, Mayor, Imphal Municipal Council, L Lokeshwor Singh appealed to the women vendors to maintain cleanliness in Ima Keithels. He also appealed to them to inform him about any problem they face in vending wares in the markets.

He reiterated that a timing is being given to street vendors to sell wares and if they defy the restriction, IMC has the right to carry out drive. He informed that the drive would continue till the Government arranges a separate site for them.

The celebration function was also attended by president, Ima Panthoibi Sana Keithel Lup, N Ibemhal Devi as president; Chairperson, Bazar Committee IMC, L Tombi Devi; former Dean, CAU Imphal, Prof N Iboton Singh and president, Loumi Shinmi Apunba Lup (LOUSHAL) M Churamani Meetei as guests of honour.