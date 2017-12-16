Foundation day observed

TENGNOUPAL, Dec 15:The 13th foundation day of The Imphal Moreh Ta Ta DI Owner’s and Driver’s Welfare Association, was held at Moreh town parking today, in which Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand graced as chief guest of the function.

Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board , S Rajen Singh, MCM president M Thoiba , ACODOM president RK Sanayaima, MMCM president Md Hussain, SP, Tengnoupal S Ibomcha, 11 AR, Moreh Capt Sandeep attended as dignitaries among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest stated that Moreh can be named as a mini India since people belonging to different communities reside at Moreh.

Regarding the inconveniences faced by drivers, passengers and owners in Moreh, Khemchand assured to relay the grievances to the Chief Minister so that necessary measures are taken up at the earliest.