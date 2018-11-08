Foundation day of ‘Children Home’ celebrated

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Nov 7: Women Income Generation Centre (WIGC), Thoubal Wangmataba celebrated 24th foundation day of its centre ‘Children Home For Girls (Aashram)’ today at WIGC Complex-2, Thoubal Khunou and opened a newly developed ‘Agasti Creative Park’ created inside its complex.

Regarding the function, Secretary WIGC, who is also manager of the ‘Children Home’, Indira Oinam said, “November 7 is celebrated every year to mark the foundation day of the ‘Children Home’ as well as the birthday of the inmates as most of the children are orphan and the home do not have their date of birth recorded officially”. She continued that the Children Home was established by WIGC to give a better future to the girl children who have lost their parents by guiding them to get basic education and grow as an independent individual.

Later, a simple gifts were also distributed to the children bought by the local guardians and the Secretary WIGC Indira.

Meanwhile, a newly developed ‘Agasti Creative Park’ created inside WIGC Complex-2 was opened formally by Agasti Aribam. Handloom, handicrafts and bio-natural products will be made available at the park and many medicinal herbs will also be planted to preserve it.