Founder Editor of TSE (Manipuri and English edition) Khelen Thokchom passes away CM Biren leads in paying tributes, many condole

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 1: Veteran journalist and founder Editor of The Sangai Express Khelen Thokchom passed away early this morning following cardiac arrest. He was 58.

The editorial and reporting staff of The Sangai Express have condoled the sudden demise of Khelen Thokchom.

Apart from praying that the departed soul may rest in peace in heavenly abode, The Sangai Express conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family.

According to family members, he complained of chest pain at around last midnight and he was taken to RIMS. But did not respond to any treatment and passed away soon after.

Khelen Thokchom was born on February 1, 1961 at Tera Tongbram Leikai. After completing Graduation at Oriental College, he obtained Masters Degree from Agra University.

His career in journalism began at the Manipur News which he joined in 1985. Subsequently, he joined Ningtam Lanpao, Aryabhatta and the NE Sun.

He became News Editor of Hueiyen Lanpao in 1989.

Khelen Thokchom also served as Editor of the Manipur Free Press and The Sangai Express.

Later he joined The Telegraph as Imphal correspondent and he served as special correspondent of the same newspaper till he expired today.

Khelen Thokchom was a regular participant of AIR news analysis programme and talk shows of ISTV and Impact TV.

People paid last respects to the veteran journalist at AMWJU office this morning before the last rites were performed at his birth place Tera Tongbram Leikai.

Many Ministers and MLAs led by Chief Minister N Biren, legal luminaries, leaders of different civil society organisations, representatives of different political parties, family members and a large number of fellow journalists held a condolence meeting at AMWJU office during which a two minute silence was observed in honour of the departed soul.

People from different walks of life have condoled the sudden demise of the veteran journalist and Facebook has been flooded with condolence messages posted by friends, relatives, acquaintances and well wishers of Khelen.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also condoled the sudden and untimely demise of the senior journalist.

Soon after he came to know about the sad news, the Chief Minister visited Khelen’s residence at Tera Tongbram Leikai, Imphal West district and not only paid floral tribute but also shared solidarity with the bereaved family.

Expressing shock at the news, the CM said that he had invited Khelen to his office and discussed many issues with him only yesterday.

The Chief Minister stated that Khelen was one of his longtime friends as he also started his career as a journalist.

“With his demise, we have lost a good friend and a very good human being”, the CM said.

Later, the Chief Minister also attended a condolence service at Manipur Press Club, Majorkhul.

Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar also condoled the sudden demise of Khelen Thokchom. The Minister also visited Khelen’s house and shared the sorrow of the bereaved family.

IPR Minister Th Biswajit, P Vaiphei, Director of DIPR and CPI Manipur State Unit, All Manipur Newspaper Publishers’ Association, All Bishnupur District Working Journalist Union, Thoubal District Journalists Union, Tamenglong District Working Journalists’ Union, Moreh Working Journalists’ Union, Manipur Hills Journalists Union, Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association and the All Jiribam Working Journalists’ Union, MPCC, United People’s Front, Indigenous Students Coordination Committee, MSF, Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur, Apunba Manipur Matam Ishei Kanglup (AMMIK), SARGAM, Harm Reduction Centre, Manipur and Imphal West Students’ Club Khumbong have also condoled the sudden demise of senior journalist.

In his condolence message, Th Biswajit said that the demise of Khelen is an irreparable loss for the State in the field of journalism.

Editors’ Guild Manipur and AMWJU have also condoled the demise of Khelen and their condolence messages said that Khelen’s sudden demise is a big loss for the State’s journalist fraternity.

On behalf of The Telegraph, its Guwahati Bureau resident Editor Pranab Bora has condoled the demise of Khelen Thokchom.