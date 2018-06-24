IMPHAL, Jun 23: Four individuals, including a father and son duo, were arrested by City police in connection with issuing forged Permanent Residential Certificates and forging the signature of Imphal East DC.

They were produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West and remanded to police custody till June 27.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurumayum Umesh alias Iboton Sharma (49) s/o G Noren Sharma of Wangkhei Thangapat Mapal, Md Riyajuddin (44) and his son Md Pelay Khan (27) of Kiyamgei Takhok Makha Leikai and Yumkhaibam Sanatomba (39) s/o Y Mejeruddin of Top Khongnangkhong Makhong Kshetrigao.

They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West by the IO of the case, along with a prayer for 10 days police custody for further investigation of the case.

The IO, through the APP, submitted before the Court that, yesterday ADL/ District Magistrate Imphal East lodged a written complaint before the police about the discovery of forged Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) issued by the office of the DC Imphal East.

The signature of the issuing authority along with the branch officer and the dealing assistant were also forged.

The forged document was discovered when the owner came to the office DC Imphal East on June 22, at around 1 pm, for updating, correcting Aadhaar at GM Hall.

It was also found that the branch officer whose signature was forged, had already retired on December 31 last year.

During the course of investigation, the accused Gurumayum Umesh was arrested.

The police also got information about the presence of other suspects/accused at GM Hall involved in the forged documents case.

Immediately a team of City police rushed to the spot and conducted a search at GM Hall and arrested three other accused identified as Md Riyajuddin, his son Md Pelay Khan and Yumkhaibam Sanatomba.

The IO further submitted that from the disclosure of Md Riyajuddin, it was learned that he had kept two rubber stamps of DC Imphal East for using in the forged PRC document at the residence of the caretaker of GM Hall.

Police conducted a search and seized a small black colour pouch containing two rubber stamp seals of Imphal East DC.

During preliminary interrogation, Gurumayum Umesh revealed that he went to GM Hall for correcting his name on May 9, at around 2 pm.

When he reached GM Hall, he came across Md Pelay near the main gate and he purchased an Aadhaar updating form from Md Pelay who told him that some supporting documents will be required for updating his Aadhaar details.

As he did not have any other supporting document at that time, Md Pelay advised him to pay Rs 300 for issuing PRC certificate.

However, he paid only Rs 200 and decided to wait there for some time.

Later Md Pelay handed over the forged PRC certificate and on receiving the certificate, he went inside the office but the office had already closed for the day

Then on June 22, he went again to update his Aadhaar details at Imphal East DC office complex and there the staff informed him that the PRC is a forged certificate and later he was brought to City police station.

The IO submitted that remaining accused have admitted to the charges levelled against them.

Accused Yumkhaibam Sanatomba prepared blank PRC certificates of DC Imphal East and handed over them to Md Pelay after forging the signature of the issuing authority along with the branch officer and the dealing assistant.

Then, Md Pelay filled up the name and other details accordingly and sold the PRC by taking some amount as commission.

The Court heard the submission of the IO and went through the case record and satisfied with materials at hand and the prayer of the IO, remanded the accused individuals to police custody till June 27.