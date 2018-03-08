Four killed in gun violence, bomb attack

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Four individuals including two army personnel were killed in separate incidents of firing and bomb explosion during the Yaoshang festival.

A gun fight took place on the bank of Gundung river near Keithelmanbi military colony under Kangpokpi police station at around 10 pm of March 2, sources informed.

The gun fight was between troops of 38 Assam Rifles and suspected cadres of Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA).

One suspected cadre of TPLA identified as Lal-khonem Lhouvum alias Sempu alias Rexi (22) of Motbung was killed in the encounter. One HK-33 rifle, one magazine, 66 live rounds, one Aadhaar card and some other items were recovered from the encounter site, said the sources.

One youth was shot by some unknown persons near his own residential gate at Nagamapal Phougei-sangbam Leikai at around 1.20 am of March 3.

Even though the youth identified as Thokchom Jagat alias Tony (21) s/o Suresh was rushed to Raj Medicity, he succumbed to the injuries.

Jagat was returning home from a Thabal Chongba when he was shot by some unknown persons who came in a car.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between troops of 13th Sikh Light Infantry and suspected cadres of NSCN-IM at Nungadang village, Noney district under Khoupum police station at around 10 am of March 5.

Two personnel of 13th Sikh Light Infantry were killed in the encounter, the sources said.

Earlier on March 3, two UG groups exchanged fire in the area. In the aftermath of the gun fight, two teams of 13th Sikh Light Infantry moved towards Nungadang for area domination.

While one team moved to Nungadang from Gaidim-jang, the second team moved to Nungadang from the direction of Lubanglong Khunou.

As they approached Nungadang, they came under heavy attack from suspected NSCN-IM cadres.

Naik Amar Sher Singh from Punjab was hit by a bullet on the chest and he was immediately airlifted to Leimakhong military hospital in a helicopter but he succumbed to the injuries at around 11.30 am of the same day.

Notably, a gun fight broke out between NSCN-IM and ZUF at around 12.30 pm of March 3 near Nungadang but there was no report of any casualty on either side.

On the other hand, one personnel of 28th Rajput Rifles was killed when three IEDs exploded in quick succession at Bongjoy village located close to Myanmar border under Khengjoy sub-division of Chandel district at around 3 pm of March 6.

The deceased personnel has been identified as Abhijit Mondal (27) from Nadia district, West Bengal.

Two other personnel were also injured in the attack.