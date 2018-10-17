Four more days remand for officer

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16: Huidrom Biramani, Additional Director (Fisheries), who was arrested in connection with misappropriation of Rs 1.27 crore, by Vigilance and Anti Corruption Police Station Manipur on October 12 was remanded to four more days in police custody after he was produced before the Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Imphal West, today afternoon.

The IO of the case produced Huidrom Biramani (59) s/o (L) Bidhu of Sagolband Moirang Leirak, after the completion of four days police remand, along with a prayer for further remand for smooth investigation of the case.

On the other hand, Huidrom Biramani also filed a remand objection along with bail petition before the Court.

After going through the prayer of the IO and the case records, the Court remanded Biramani to four more days in police custody, till October 19.

The Court also announced that the bail application filed by the accused through his counsel will be considered on the same day (October 19).

It may be mentioned that Huidrom Biramani was arrested in connection with misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore, by Vigilance and Anti Corruption Police Station Manipur from Naoremthong area.

Two .32 pistols with 6 magazines and 84 live ammunition, gold ornaments weighing around 48 sans, Rs 3,06,640 in cash and two mobile handsets were also seized from his possession.

The investigation was launched on the basis of a written complaint lodged by W Ashok, Inspector, Vigilance and Anti Corruption Police Station, on October 4 which stated that from March 1 to April 31 this year, funds totalling Rs 3,75,89,450 which were sanctioned for payment to various contractors/ agencies/ suppliers for different works were deposited in the account of DDO Fisheries Department at SBI Paona Bazar Branch violating the order issued by the Fisheries Department, Manipur.