Four non locals selling duplicate products caught

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21: Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) rounded up four non locals selling duplicate products like utensils and other commodities during a drive today.

The non locals identified as Sikander Azam (31), Abu Nasar (36), Md Sidiqui Alam (45) and Md Shah Nawaj Alam (28), from Kisanganj district, Bihar, were paraded before media persons at MSF head office at Keishampat.

Speaking to media persons, the association’s general secretary Okendro Heisnam said that the four non locals were staying at Dimapur and earn by selling various commodities before coming to Manipur nearly a month back.

He informed that the four non locals had been staying as tenants at the residence of one Md Amir, a Meitei Pangal, at Mantripukhri (in front of CRPF camp).

Okendro narrated that at around 1.30 pm today, people informed MSF that four suspicious non locals were going around and selling goods in a suspicious manner in and around Khurai Kongpal area.

Immediately, MSF volunteers rushed to the area and came across the non locals.

Upon interrogation by the MSF volunteers, the non locals revealed that they were selling duplicate utensils like frying pans and kitchenwares.

The volunteers seized ready boxes, stickers for the frying pans/utensils as well as other items from the non locals.

Okendro explained that the items seized from the non locals did not have any price tags and at the time of selling the items, the non locals would slap the stickers onto the utensils so as to make them look like genuine products.

He further informed that on checking the Aadhaar card bar code of one of the non locals, Md Shah, his name was found to be inconsistent.

His UID number was also different which showed that his Aadhaar card was fake, Okendro said.

However, he admitted that the no inconsistencies in the names were found in the Aadhaar cards of the other three non locals.

Expressing disappointment with the sale of duplicate items by the non locals in the State, Okendro claimed that with the alarming influx of non locals in the State, the crime rate has also increased.

Urging the people to inform the nearest police station if they come across such non locals selling duplicate products in their localities, Okendro demanded the State Government and the authority concerned to take up necessary steps.