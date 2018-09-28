Four teachers detained, freed

Imphal, Sep 27 : Four teachers who were detained from last night have been released after holding a talk with Chief Minister N Biren at his office secretariat today late evening.

According to reliable sources, four teachers who were picked up from near the Hotel Imphal, North AOC last night were detained till 4 pm at Imphal Police Station today and have been identified as Prof. Oinam Jiten (Manipur University), Sapam Dilip of LMS Law College (News reader at AIR), Prof Ibohal of Manipur Institute of Management Studies (MU) and Prof Romesh (MU).

Sources said that, the teacher were picked up by a team of Imphal West district Police at around 11 pm and handed over to Imphal Police Station. However till 4 pm no FIR lodged against them and after 18 hours of detention they were taken to the Chief Minister’s bungalow for a talk. After a long talk with the Chief Minister, the teachers were let off.

When media inquired about the detention of the teachers, no specific details were provided.