Framework Agreement and before final pact with NSCN (IM) Rajnath likely to meet CMs of Assam, ArP, Manipur

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Amidst the general perception that a final pact with the NSCN (IM) may be inked before this year’s Christmas, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in a couple of days.

The pace of the peace talk picked up after the Government of India and the NSCN (IM) inked the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.

People of the three States have harboured apprehension that their territories would be infringed in the final deal of the Naga peace talk. Notably, political parties and civil society organisations have stated their strong stand against infringement of the territorial integrity of the States and any provisions that may lead to the break up of the States after some time.

Highly reliable sources said that the Chief Ministers of the three States ruled by the BJP may meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi on December 8 on matters pertaining to the Framework Agreement.

The three CMs may place a collective stand on the issue before the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh left Imphal for Kolkata this evening. The sources also said that the CM will meet the Union Home Minister on December 8.

Biren is also likely to meet Assam’s CM Sarbanand Sonowal and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during his stay at Kolkata.

The three States have time and again registered their serious concern over their respective territorial integrity vis-a-vis the Naga peace talk.

The Manipur Assembly has taken resolutions for the protection of the State’s territorial integrity and conveyed the same to the Centre a number of time before.

It may also be mentioned that the Congress party has been launching intense campaign across the State demanding disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement.

The Congress has even decided to refrain from attending the Memorandum Drafting Sub-committee, constituted by the all political parties and chaired by Dy CM Y Joykumar, until the stand of the NPF on the issue is made clear.

Drafting of the memorandum, to be submitted to the PM, has been completed.

Mention may also be made that Interlocutor to Naga peace talk, RN Ravi has met several civil society leaders in Imphal after the signing of the Framework Agreement.