“Framework Agreement will protect Nagas’ sovereign rights”

DIMAPUR, Oct 26: Rh Raising, Convenor of the NSCN-IM’s highest decision making body, Steering Committee, has said that the Framework Agreement “will certainly protect our sovereign rights, our territories, our people, our identity, our culture and our future from all terrible waves of political, military, economic and cultural imperialism of aggressor States”, while, VS Atem, member of the NSCN-IM’s Collective Leadership, said “the Naga movement has come to a crucial point of resolving issues for amicable solution with the Government of India”.

Both the NSCN-IM leaders were speaking at the “Prayer Summit” organized by Council of Nagalim Churches (CNC) in Dimapur on Thursday.

“The concept of the Framework Agreement is based on the principle of co-existence of the two entities and shared-sovereignty,” said Rh Raising, adding, “The Nagas and the Indians will co-exist maintaining their respective identities”.

According to the NSCN-IM leader, the Framework Agreement will certainly change the mind-set of the “two peoples” from enmity to friendship; from opposition to cooperation; from suppression of rights to recognition of rights.

“It (FA) says the Nagas will manage their affairs by themselves, but there will be areas where the two peoples will walk together and stand together as partners. We cannot exist in total isolation from our neighbors because interdependent relationship with others is the law,” Rh Raising further said. He added, “We are in need of agreements with the Governments of India and Myanmar”.

Meanwhile, VS Atem said that the Government of India “has assured us to fully respect the rights and interests of the Nagas”.

In the defined competencies, the Naga people’s sovereignty is paramount, which India would not interfere into the specified domains of the Nagas, VS Atem added. “On this principle, both negotiating parties have agreed for peaceful coexistence by respecting each other’s problems and mandates”, he further stated.

According to VS Atem, a fundamental part of the competencies being negotiated so far has tremendous expression of the Naga National identity whose control over land and resources is substantiated for its independent utility only by the Nagas. “The management and integrity of all resources whatsoever from above and below the land, will therefore, not be infringed upon by India”, he added.

Atem stated that, in respect to factual reality of politics, it must be acknowledged that “India’s recognition of our unique history was an official declaration which formed their mandate of seriousness”. Two crucial aspects of the competencies feature “Naga National flag and our Constitution called Yehzabo”, he added.

According to him, Naga flag carries a prerequisite symbol of the people’s identity, the Naga Nation. “Yehzabo will be legally integrated as a historical document representing a total function of the Naga cultural, religious, social, economic, and political life. Therefore, the final settlement would constitute a provision in the Indian structure of managing Naga affairs, an article confirming the Yehzabo of Nagalim,” VS Atem added.