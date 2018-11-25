Fraud remanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, yesterday, remanded Sandeep Patel to judicial custody in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of huge amounts of money from different branches of Bank of Baroda.

Sandeep Patel s/o Lalbrat Patel of Uttar Pradesh (presently staying at Navjot Mahila Society, Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra) was produced before the Court from custody of Singjamei police along with a prayer for custody remand for his alleged involvement in fraudulently withdrawing Rs 95 lakh of Manipur University from the Bank of Baroda, Canchipur Branch, using cheques.

On the other hand, Lamphel PS filed an application which prayed for taking formal custody of the accused in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of another Rs 33.3 lakh from a personal account opened at Bank of Baroda, Changangei Branch, using cheques.

The Court allowed the prayer of Lamphel police for formal arrest of the accused.

The Court then remanded the accused into judicial custody till December 7.

It may be mentioned that the alleged accused was arrested by State police with assistance from Baramati City PS, from Baramati on November 17 in connection with a complaint filed at Singjamei police by Manipur University Finance Officer on October 31, stating that some unknown persons or firm with the name “Patel Real Estate” had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 95 lakh from Bank of Baroda Chancipur branch using cheques.

Another complaint of fraudulent withdrawal of money from her personal account was lodged by one N Tilotama before Lamphel PS on November 2 stating that some unknown persons had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 33.3 lakh from Bank of Baroda Changangei Branch in the name of Sandeep Patel using cheques.