Fraud who robbed huge amounts from BoB held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Manipur Police have successfully tracked and arrested the fraud who withdrew huge amounts of money from different Bank of Baroda (branches).

The fraud identified as Sandeep Patel s/o Lalbrat Patel of Uttar Pradesh, presently staying at Navjot Mahila Society, Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra was arrested on November 17 from Baramati, Pune by a team of Manipur Police, assisted by a team of Baramati City police station.

Briefing media persons at his office today, Imphal West SP H Jogeshchandra said that Manipur University Finance Officer lodged a complaint at Singjamei police station on October 31 this year saying that some unknown persons or firm with the name ‘Patel Real Estate’ had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 95 lakh from BoB, Canchipur branch using cheques.

Again, one N Tilotama of Sagolband Tera Loukrakpam Leikai lodged another complaint at Lamphel police station on November 2 saying that some unknown persons had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 33.3 lakh from BoB, Changangei branch in the name of one Sandeep Patel using cheques.

After investigation, it was established that the said Patel Real Estate is owned by one Sandeep Patel having an account (No 110605017251) at Punjab National Bank, Baramati, Bhigwan Road, Pune, Maharashtra.

On November 11, a message was sent to the Pune SP (Rural) to arrest Sandeep Patel. Moreover, a team led by Imphal West Addl SP (LO) S Hemanta and comprising of SIs L Premchand and A Amitabh was sent to Pune and the accused was arrested on November 17, said the Imphal West SP.

Sandeep Patel’s rented room cum office was searched and some articles were seized.

Jogeshchandra said that Sandeep Patel is a member of an organised gang with members from different parts of the country. More than 12 accounts were opened in his name at different banks located at Baramati.

Raids were conducted at Mumbai, Thane and Baramati with the assistance of local police to arrest his associates but it turned out that the associates had already fled, Jogeshchandra said.

He said that IG (Zone I) Clay Khongsai provided all the logistic support for the whole operation by communicating with his counterparts in Maharashtra.

The Imphal West SP informed that the accused has been brought to Imphal and remanded to police custody by the Court of CJM Imphal West today till November 23.