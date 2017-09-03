Freak & frank job interview

Free Thinker

Chairman: Sorry for calling you in the evening. I have seen your resume’, your academic record is not bad; Class VIII first class, Class X position holder; XII 88%, Graduation topper division, MA gold medalist.

Candidate: That is true Sir. But I am still struggling to get a job.

Chairman: Don’t get discouraged boy, always remember the story of Robert Bruce, the King of Scotland, who could defeat England on his seventh attempt. He learnt the lesson from a spider.

Candidate: Sir, this is my 9th attempt.

Chairman: Don’t worry boy, one day you will get a job. Recall Abraham Lincoln, he won his first election after 12 attempts; the last attempt being the Presidential Election. What a grand success!

Member: Did you try for Central Services?

Candidate: Sir , I have difficulties at home; my father is no more , killed in a crossfire between the insurgents and police ; my mother is bed ridden; and my sister is a widow (husband died from AIDS) with a small kid struggling for survival by selling vegetable; and I am doing an odd job in the evening behind Raj Bhavan. In these circumstances I can’t actually think of and concentrate on Central Services.

Member: You see, job opportunities in the State are very limited. If we all remain competing for these handful of jobs, we will be facing in ridiculous situation, leading to frustration, enmity, fierce fighting, unfair means etc.

Candidate: That is very true Sir. Everyone is trying to get the job by any means, by hook or by crook.

Member: What is the number of educated unemployment in the State ?

Candidate: Sir, I am not very sure of the exact number, but it must be around 7 lakhs ; it is humongous figure for a population of 30 lakhs.

Member: The problem is, everyone in the State is running after the government jobs. It is out of question to provide Government jobs to everyone. What is the option or alternative?

Candidate: Sir, we understand that it is not possible for the government to create 7 lakh government jobs. But Sir there is a way out; if we can make every family economically sound if not affluent the craze for government job will be reduced drastically.

Member (representing the government): In the experience column you left it blank.

Candidate: Sir, officially I don’t have any experience but I do have a lot of experiences at home.

Member: Home experience does not count, only official experience counts.

Member: Don’t you think that you are over qualified for this job? Educational qualification required is much less than what we have acquired?

Candidate: Sorry Sir, please allow me to withdraw all my educational degrees which are above the requisite qualification.

Member: Now you can’t withdraw, you should have applied your mind at the time of filling the application form.

Chairman: Do you still think that you will be selected for this post of cleaner.

Candidate: No Sir. I can’t be confident of getting this job.

Chairman: Why are you not confident despite doing so well in the interview and at the same time you have a great academic record?

Candidate: Sir honestly speaking I lack other qualifications like financial support, political backing, bureaucratic connection, fabulous family background etc.

Chairman: Don’t try to blame others or the system for your weaknesses. Look at our Prime Minister, he comes up this position despite all odds.

Chairman: These all are excuses. Don’t believe in the rumors of corruption and connection. We are conducting a clean recruitment exam.

Candidate: Honestly, I don’t know your background but Sir, you must be having the right backing and connection to get yourself appointed as the Chairman of this Commission People.

Chairman: Do you think that you can fight against the rotten dispensation and clean the system?

Candidate: When both the men (Centre & State) at the top are trying to clean up the entire system, can a mere cleaner be far behind? Even the Johnny Walker will run like Royal Stag with the blessing from the Old Monk.

Chairman: What are you talking?

Candidate: Sir, in the evening my mind works in a different direction like a Hunter catching a Kingfisher.