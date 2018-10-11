Free all arrested, urge student bodies

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 10 : Six student bodies of Manipur namely; AMSU, DESAM, SUK, KSA, AIMS and MSF have demanded immediate release of all the students and teachers arrested by police so far in connection with the MU crisis.

Speaking to media persons at AMSU office today, Ng Milan, convener of the six student bodies said they have been trying to solve the Manipur University crisis in a democratic way.

However, the incumbent Government has been only worsening the situation by unleashing brute force. Members of the six student bodies along with MUSU members staged a protest rally against the arrest of teachers and students inside Manipur University Campus in front of the A-Block peacefully.

However, a large number of security personnel deployed inside the campus confronted the students in the name of maintaining law and order. And soon after, they turned violent and fired several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs.

Ng Milan further said that 17 persons have been arrested including two women today. Since the September 20 midnight raid till date, police have arrested 53 persons including students, teachers and staff. Demanding immediate release of all the arrested persons without any condition, the student bodies warned that the Government will face ugly consequences if they fail to fulfil the demand without delay. The current crisis has landed thousands of students in big trouble and their academic rights have been forfeited, Milan said and added that Prof K Yugindro should be held responsible for the fresh turmoil.

The student bodies further put forth a charter of demands regarding MU issue and today’s incident.

The demands include submission of report of the enquiry instituted against AP Pandey within 10 days.

During the enquiry period, Prof K Yugindro (Pro VC) and Prof Shyamkesho (Registrar in-charge) should not hold any position in Manipur University.

After the period of enquiry, all the statutory posts of Manipur University should be appointed on regular basis and all security forces stationed within MU campus should be pulled out. The relevant authority should take action against Prof K Yugindro for lodging fabricated and misleading FIR, demanded the student bodies.