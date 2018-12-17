Free Diagnostic Centre opened at Ukhrul

IMPHAL, Dec 16 (DIPR)

Health Minister L Jayantakumar has said that the State Government is working tirelessly to provide the best health services to the people.

He made the statement during the inauguration of a free diagnostic centre at Ukhrul District Hospital today.

He said that newly opened free diagnostic centre will eliminate the need for the people to travel long distances to private centres apart from saving both time and money.

The Minister claimed that various health and wellness centres have been established at various remote parts of the State as a part of the State Government’s aim to improve the health sector.

The State Government has also ensured presence of doctors at health centres which earlier lacked proper number of doctors, the Minister added.

Jayantakumar continued that similar free diagnostics centres have been opened at other districts as well and added that there are plans to establish such facility at Primary Health Centres as well.

The Health Minister urged the doctors and nurses to treat the patients just like their family members. Jayantakumar also inaugurated an ultrasound machine as well as an X-Ray machine during the event and urged the hospital staff to work diligently and serve the people with devotion. Claiming that Ukhrul district is currently not too far behind other districts, the Minister assured to provide all the necessary and pending infrastructure for the district hospital at the earliest and appealed to the public to take advantage of the benefits provided by the hospital.

Speaking at the event, Ukhrul MLA K Arthur said that the budget for the health sector is quite small but lauded the initiative taken up by the Health Minister to improve the health sector in the State. He then appealed to the people to interact with the doctors and nurses as if they were their own family members. The MLA continued that a tubewell will be constructed and a hand pump will be installed at the earliest so as to eliminate the shortage of water faced by the district hospital. Health Minister L Jayantakumar also inspected an isolation ward for elderly which is currently under construction as well as other developmental works.

Ukhrul DC Harmit Singh Pahuja was also present at the event, apart from State Nodal Officer Dr Dinesh Singh, CMO, doctors and staff.

On the other hand, the Health Minister also inaugurated a 10 bedded Ayush hospital at Ukhrul yesterday.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stressed on the potential of alternative medicine in the State and the need for the people/farmers to identify the various medicinal plants and utilising them properly for health benefits.

He continued that nowadays various Ayush clinics are present which provide cheap health services to the people.

As the medicines used in Ayush do not have any side effects and are cheap, it will greatly benefit the poor people, the Minister explained.

Jayantakumar further assured to provide necessary staff for the newly opened Ayush hospital at the earliest and then appealed to the people to provide necessary feed backs to the Government.

Additional Director Ayush, Dr Lukhoi, CMO Ukhrul and Ayush doctors and staff were also present during the event.